The European Commission has filed a lawsuit against Poland with the Court of Justice of the European Union over the incomplete implementation of rules on preventing major industrial accidents and limiting their consequences for people and the environment. This was reported by RMF24.

Concerns over industrial safety

The case concerns the Seveso III Directive, which regulates the operation of enterprises where leaks of hazardous substances, fires or explosions are possible. It applies to approximately 11,000 companies in the EU, primarily in the chemical, petrochemical, fuel and warehousing sectors.

According to the European Commission, Poland has failed to ensure that enterprises properly prepare complete safety reports and provide them to local communities. Such documents are intended to inform residents about risks related to the activities of industrial facilities near their homes.

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The Commission also pointed to shortcomings in emergency response plans, spatial planning rules and the actions of state authorities after serious accidents. Proceedings in this case began in 2021. Polish authorities stated their intention to supplement national rules, but the European Commission considers the measures taken insufficient. If the EU Court finds a violation of European Union law, Poland may face financial penalties.

Separate proceedings over mines

At the same time, the European Commission has launched a new procedure against Poland over the operation of coal mines. According to the Commission, some enterprises may have continued extraction without the required environmental impact assessments, and ten mines are still operating without such assessments.

European rules provide for a preliminary examination of the possible impact of mining projects on human health, water, air, soil and nature. If the risk is significant, a full environmental assessment must be conducted. The European Commission noted that Poland violated these requirements in 2018, when it extended previously issued concessions without environmental decisions. Poland has two months to respond to the Commission's concerns.

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