Robert Pattinson's casting as James Bond comes with special contract terms. According to media reports, the actor agreed to star in only three 007 films, while other candidates were offered a four-film contract. In addition, Pattinson was promised a significantly higher salary, though the exact amount has not been disclosed.

The news of the actor’s possible casting as Bond sparked lively discussion on the social media platform Threads. Users are joking about a “vampire Bond,” recalling his role in *Twilight* and drawing parallels with Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk.

This casting decision has sparked debate among movie fans. Some believe the actor could bring a new audience to the franchise and change the familiar image of Agent 007. Others point out that his candidacy breaks with long-standing Bond casting traditions.

Film critic Dmytro Sydorenko shared his thoughts in a Facebook post. He noted that Pattinson is the first actor to play Bond who has previously been the face of several major film franchises.

According to Sidorenko, when Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson were in charge of the franchise, they adhered to two important principles during the casting process. First, the actor playing James Bond had to be British. Second, the producers preferred actors who had not yet become the face of another major franchise.

In the film critic’s opinion, the producers didn’t need a ready-made superhero, but rather an actor whom audiences would first and foremost associate with James Bond. That is why among the contenders for the role who ultimately did not get it were Henry Cavill, known for his portrayal of Superman, and Tom Hiddleston, who played Loki.

Robert Pattinson, on the other hand, already has several well-known roles under his belt: the vampire Edward Cullen in *Twilight*, Cedric Diggory in *Harry Potter*, and Batman in the film of the same name.

At the same time, Sidorenko believes that the actor’s name recognition could be an advantage for the franchise. After *Twilight*, Pattinson managed to establish himself as a dramatic actor, so the new Bond could potentially appeal not only to longtime fans of Agent 007 but also to viewers who haven’t previously followed the series.

The film critic also noted the change in ownership of the franchise. In 2025, Amazon gained creative control over the Bond franchise following its acquisition of MGM in 2022. According to Sidorenko, this could signal a shift to a different business model: instead of focusing exclusively on films, the company may expand the James Bond universe across various platforms.

As an example, he cited the video game “007 First Light,” created by the developers of the Hitman series. The film critic speculates that the franchise may expand into other formats in the future, including TV series and spin-offs featuring supporting characters.

Olena Yeliseyeva—a member of the Ukrainian Association of Psychotherapists, a coach, and a business trainer—also shared her thoughts on Pattinson’s casting. She admitted that the actor has never been her favorite, but considers him an interesting choice for a modern interpretation of Agent 007.

“Pattinson has masculinity. But it’s different. It’s nothing like that of all the previous Bonds. It’s, so to speak, a little broken,” the author wrote in a Facebook post.

Yeliseyeva compared the future actor to previous actors who have played Agent 007, including Sean Connery and Pierce Brosnan. At the same time, she named Daniel Craig as her favorite James Bond, noting his blue eyes and brooding demeanor.

The author also mentioned Pattinson’s role in *The Odyssey*, where, in her opinion, the actor demonstrated his ability to portray ambiguous and even repulsive characters.

“We’ll see what kind of Bond he’ll be. So I’ll definitely be watching this new Bond. Because, honestly, I didn’t like Brosnan, let alone Timothy Dalton or Connery. Although I respect all of these actors,” Yeliseyeva concluded.

Users on Threads are also discussing Pattinson’s casting. In particular, the author of a post, Ksenia Mai, asked her followers who they’d like to see in the role of Agent 007. Among the alternative candidates, Callum Turner, Nicholas Hoult, and Henry Cavill were mentioned most often.

Some commenters regret that Callum Turner didn’t get the role. Others believe that Henry Cavill better fits the classic image of James Bond. Users also mentioned Nicholas Hoult, known for his role as Nux in the film *Mad Max: Fury Road*.

At the same time, there were those who supported the choice of Pattinson. One user noted that after discussing other candidates, she considers him the best option. Another suggested that the actor’s popularity and acting skills may have been decisive factors in the selection.

Social media was also full of jokes about the new casting. Users suggested that those disappointed by Pattinson’s casting take comfort in the fact that the role of Bond didn’t go to Ukrainian actor Taras Tsymbalyuk. People also joked that despite his roles as Batman and Agent 007, audiences still watch four movies every year in which Pattinson played a vampire—presumably referring to the “Twilight” saga. One comment suggested that Pattinson is simply waiting for a spot to open up for him, while another speculated that the actor wanted to star in “House of the Dragon,” although there is no evidence to support this.

This was reported with a reference to Page Six, which cites Puck News.