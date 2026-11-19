U.S. President Donald Trump is urging Russia to agree to the participation of European countries in negotiations regarding Ukraine. This was stated on November 19 by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during the APEC-2026 summit, according to Russian propaganda media.

According to Putin, the issue of European participation is being discussed as part of contacts with Washington. He also noted that Russia must first establish a normal dialogue with Europe and only then interact with it on international platforms, particularly within the G20.

Separately, the Kremlin leader stated that Ukraine’s security must be viewed as part of European security. In his view, it would be strange to discuss European security issues without the participation of the European countries themselves.

At the same time, Putin emphasized that Russia needs to understand what proposals Europe will bring to the negotiations. Thus, he acknowledged the need for European participation in discussions on security issues, but at the same time made it clear that Moscow expects to first ascertain their position.

Earlier, Putin called Ukraine’s hold on part of the Donbas region senseless.

The statement came amid discussions of possible conditions for ending the war. Earlier, Putin also claimed that Ukraine must agree to compromises that Moscow had allegedly proposed even before the meeting in Alaska.

Earlier, the Australian prime minister called on Putin to immediately stop the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks.

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