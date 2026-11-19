The Danish Parliament has endorsed an agreement involving Greenland and the United States that aims to strengthen security in the Arctic region and the North Atlantic.

The trilateral agreement—between Trump and the leaders of Denmark and Greenland — paves the way for the expansion of the network of U.S. military bases in Greenland and eases tensions stemming from the U.S. president’s repeated calls for the island to become part of the United States.

The vote in the Folketing (the Danish parliament), with 109 votes in favor and none against, marked the final step: the agreement was expected to take effect after it was signed by Denmark and Greenland.

The Greenlandic parliament approved the agreement earlier in November, also without a single “no” vote.

The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen the U.S. military presence in Greenland while keeping the island under Danish control. This provision will remain in effect even if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

The vote took place after months of pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to establish control over Greenland—a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally—according to the report.

This was reported by the AP.

As a reminder, the Danish Parliament is expected to ratify the agreement with the U.S. regarding Greenland—Channel NewsAsia.

Trump stated that the U.S. has acquired Greenland for an indefinite period.

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