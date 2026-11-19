El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said that human skulls were discovered at the Sylvio Cator Stadium in Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital. Salvadoran and Haitian forces jointly took control of the stadium. According to Interia Sport, the facility had previously been under the control of armed groups.

Operation at the stadium

The Sylvio Cator Stadium, which effectively serves as Haiti’s national sports arena, opened in 1953. It was named after Haitian track and field athlete Sylvio Cator, a silver medalist at the 1928 Olympics. In 2024, groups seized the arena, after which it became impossible to hold football matches there.

According to Bukele, an operational base for further action against the groups is planned to be set up on the stadium grounds. The president of El Salvador suggested that the discovered skulls may indicate killings or the concealment of victims’ bodies. The source does not report that the identities of these people have been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Salvadoran military personnel in Haiti

As the publication writes, in October, four Salvadoran aviation technicians involved in medical evacuations as part of an operation against the groups went missing after a car was fired upon in Port-au-Prince. After that, El Salvador sent regular troops to Haiti. The BBC, cited by Interia Sport, reported approximately 2,000 military personnel.

In the first half of November, Bukele also said that the main base of the 400 Mawozo group, where its leader known as Lanmo San Jou lived, had been destroyed. Salvadoran forces are operating with the consent of the Haitian authorities and with the support of local military personnel and police.

Due to the loss of the stadium, Haiti’s national football team played its home matches outside the country, including in Curaçao and Jamaica. The team secured its second World Cup qualification in history — the first in half a century.

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