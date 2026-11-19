In Warsaw, Poland signed two memorandums to strengthen regional cooperation in natural gas supplies and the security of energy infrastructure. The agreements cover Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania. This was reported by Notes from Poland.

The documents were signed during a ministerial meeting of the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (P-TEC), jointly organised by the US Department of Energy, Poland’s energy ministry and the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center.

Cooperation among Visegrad Group countries

The first memorandum was concluded by Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic — the states of the Visegrad Group. It provides for closer interaction between gas transmission system operators and more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

At the end of 2022, a gas interconnector between Poland and Slovakia began operating. At the same time, according to the publication, the pipeline was used sparingly because Bratislava continued to rely on supplies of Russian gas. Hungary also retained significant dependence on Russian supplies.

Poland, by contrast, quickly abandoned imports of Russian energy resources after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The country receives the main volumes of gas through a pipeline from Norway via Denmark and as liquefied natural gas delivered by sea, mainly from the United States and Qatar.

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As Notes from Poland notes, from autumn 2027 the European Union will ban member states from importing Russian gas. The participants in the new memorandum are to assess how the cessation of such supplies will affect the region’s energy security.

Protection of Baltic Sea infrastructure

The second memorandum was signed by Polish operator Gaz-System, Lithuanian gas transmission system operator Amber Grid, and KN Energies, a company working with Lithuania’s LNG infrastructure. The document focuses on strengthening the resilience and security of energy facilities in the Baltic Sea area.

The parties agreed to exchange information on threats and incidents, jointly assess risks, share experience in infrastructure protection and crisis response, and conduct joint exercises.

Poland seeks to become a regional gas supply hub for Central and Eastern Europe, including Ukraine. In addition to the operating LNG terminal in Świnoujście, the country plans to build two floating liquefied gas storage and regasification units in the Gulf of Gdańsk. The first of them, which is being built in South Korea, is scheduled to be launched in 2028.

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