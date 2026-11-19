Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that U.S. President Donald Trump has once again invited him to the G20 summit. At the same time, the Kremlin leader has not yet decided whether he will travel to the United States.

Putin expressed his gratitude for the invitation but noted that he must take the situation within Russia into account when making his decision.

“I am grateful for the invitation. I must first and foremost take into account what is happening in the country. I don’t feel entirely comfortable traveling abroad too often,” the Russian dictator emphasized.

He assured that a final decision on participation in the G20 summit in the U.S. has not yet been made, but Russia will be represented at the event. According to Putin, the possibility of his personal trip will depend on the situation within the country.

The day before, the Russian dictator’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, stated that the decision regarding Vladimir Putin’s participation in the G20 summit in Miami would largely depend on the results of the trilateral APEC summit in China.

Thus, the Kremlin has not yet confirmed Putin’s personal participation in the G20 leaders’ meeting, although, according to the Russian president, an invitation from Donald Trump has been received.

This is reported by Russian media.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called the meeting between Chinese and U.S. leaders Xi Jinping and Donald Trump “a new chapter in the history of diplomacy.” At the same time, he cynically claimed that Russia allegedly did not start the war against Ukraine.

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to immediately end the war against Ukraine. He also cited Russian aggression as one of the causes of serious problems in global trade.

On November 19 in Shenzhen, China, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—began bilateral talks. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18. Following the bilateral meeting, the leaders did not issue a joint statement to the press.

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