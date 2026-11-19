Footballer Mykhailo Mudryk said in an interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon that he links the detection of meldonium in his body to the “environment and situation” in the Ukraine national team. According to him, the banned substance could have entered his body only in Ukraine, Interia Sport reports.

Mudryk’s statements about the national team

Mudryk said that he had not previously heard of meldonium and also claimed that the drug could be obtained only in Eastern Europe. The footballer did not name a specific person whom he considers responsible for the situation.

He also criticized what he considers insufficient oversight in the national team. According to Mudryk, before matches, the team’s dietitian brought players pills in small cups, which the footballers were required to take. At the same time, the player did not state that these particular pills were connected to the detection of meldonium.

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Disqualification and claims against the federation

As Interia Sport writes, Mudryk did not play professional football from November 2024 to July 2026 due to the detection of meldonium. The Football Association imposed a four-year disqualification on him, but the footballer appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne and succeeded. According to the outlet, Mudryk admitted to violating anti-doping rules and agreed to a sanction corresponding to the period of his suspension from football.

The footballer also expressed complaints about the president of the Ukrainian Association of Football, Andriy Shevchenko, stating that there was little support from the federation. He claims that he spent millions of pounds on legal services, training, pitch rental and private physiotherapy because he could not use Chelsea’s services. Currently, according to the outlet, Mudryk is playing for Tottenham on loan and has played 16 minutes due to an ankle injury he sustained in early September.

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