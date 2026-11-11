The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization have decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights in all of the organization’s bodies.

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to him, the decision was made in accordance with the organization’s charter due to Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligations over the past several years.

Additionally, Yerevan will no longer be able to appoint its representatives to leadership positions within the CSTO.

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

Armenia has sharply increased its exports to the EU amid trade restrictions imposed by Russia.

In Armenia’s new government program for 2026–2031, Russia is no longer referred to as a strategic ally.

Read us on