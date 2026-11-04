In the United States, Democrat Rebecca Bennett on Tuesday defeated Republican Congressman Thomas G. Kean Jr. in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. Anadolu Agency reported the result, citing the Associated Press.

Change of district representative

The Associated Press declared Bennett the winner in the district that Kean represented as a Republican. Thus, the seat shifted from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party. According to the agency, the result was a gain for Democrats seeking to strengthen their position in the House of Representatives.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vote counting continues

The result in New Jersey came during the midterm elections, while votes in races across the country were still being counted and results continued to come in.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are at stake in these elections. A party needs at least 218 seats for a majority.

Read us on