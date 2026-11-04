Phil Weiser projected to win Colorado governor’s race — The Hill

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the election for governor of the U.S. state. He is set to succeed Democrat Jared Polis, who could not seek another term because of term limits.

As The Hill reports, with nearly half of the ballots counted, Weiser had just over 64% of the vote. His opponent was Republican Victor Marx, the head of a religious ministry.

Opponent’s campaign

Weiser was considered the favorite not only because Democrats have strengthened their positions in Colorado in recent years, but also because of controversies surrounding Marx. During the campaign, the Republican drew attention for his previous statements, including a claim that his stepfather forced him to kill a person when he was seven years old.

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In an interview in May, Marx also said that he could not answer whether he had killed other people as an adult. His campaign faced criticism over the accuracy of earlier claims about the number of women and children whom Marx, according to the campaign, had rescued during missions.

Support for Weiser

Several prominent Republicans, including both of Marx’s primary opponents, declined to endorse his candidacy. U.S. President Donald Trump did not include Marx on his list of endorsed Republican candidates. Former Republican Colorado congressman Ken Buck, who previously led the state party organization, endorsed Weiser.

Weiser will become Colorado’s second Jewish governor after Polis. According to the outlet, this will be the first time in U.S. history that one Jewish governor is succeeded by another.

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