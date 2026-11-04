UN envoy Holguín meets Turkish Cypriot leader — Cyprus Mail

UN Secretary-General’s personal envoy María Ángela Holguín met with Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman in Cyprus on November 4. The meeting took place at Erhürman’s office and lasted 35 minutes — from noon until 12:35 p.m. As Cyprus Mail reports, the talks were held amid intensified diplomatic contacts on the Cyprus issue.

The publication also writes that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may reportedly arrive in the northern part of Cyprus on Friday. Ankara is taking part in consultations aimed at creating conditions for further steps in the negotiation process.

Previous contacts

Before the meeting on Wednesday, Holguín held separate talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and Erhürman. Last Friday, she met with Christodoulides; on Monday, with Erhürman; and on Tuesday, with Ali Murat Başçeri, whom Cyprus Mail calls Turkey’s “ambassador” in northern Nicosia. After that, Holguín met with Christodoulides again.

Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said that the meeting with Başçeri took place after a message was received about the Turkish deputy foreign minister’s wish to convey a signal. Christodoulides also said that it concerned a message Ankara wanted to deliver.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Crossing points

Erhürman said that his priority is to discuss proposals already on the negotiating table rather than put forward new ones. According to him, four crossing-point options are being considered on the basis of maps presented in New York: Louroujina, Pyroi, Aglantzia and Mia Milia.

He believes that crossings at Mia Milia and Athienou could be beneficial for both communities on the island. The other two options, in his assessment, would primarily make travel easier for Greek Cypriots from Larnaca to Nicosia. Erhürman also noted that consultations with Ankara are continuing and that there are no communication problems.

The Turkish Cypriot leader welcomed the inclusion in the UN Secretary-General’s seven points of issues concerning citizenship of the Republic of Cyprus for children from mixed marriages, as well as sporting events, including football matches for children under the age of 15.

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