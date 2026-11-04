In Poland, the Chancellery of the President plans to file a notification of possible crimes in connection with an event convened at the Constitutional Tribunal on Tuesday. This was stated at a press conference by the head of the Chancellery of the President, Zbigniew Bogucki, Interia reports.

Notification of possible crimes

Bogucki said that one of the notifications would concern Article 128, paragraph 1, of Poland's Criminal Code. According to him, it concerns a crime related to an attempt against a constitutional organ of authority and the use of force to influence a constitutional organ of the Republic of Poland.

The Chancellery of the President also intends to file a notification regarding a possible violent attack on the president. Bogucki linked this decision, among other things, to events that, according to him, have been ongoing since October 30.

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Assessment of the quorum

The head of the Chancellery of the President commented on the gathering of Constitutional Tribunal judges which, according to Interia, was convened on Tuesday by Anna Korwin-Piotrowska. Bogucki stated that eight participants do not make ten and, therefore, in his opinion, there was no quorum.

He also claims that this meeting was not the General Assembly of Constitutional Tribunal Judges. Interia reports that during the night from Friday to Saturday, a scuffle occurred near the entrance to the tribunal.

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