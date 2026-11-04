IMGW warns of dense fog in 14 Polish voivodeships — RMF24

On Wednesday, Poland’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW) issued a first-level warning due to dense fog that will cover most of the country. As reported by RMF24, the warnings will take effect at 22:00 on Wednesday and remain in force until 11:00 on Thursday.

Regions covered by the warning

The warning will apply in full in the Świętokrzyskie, Łódź, Greater Poland and Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeships. It also covers parts of the Lublin, Masovian, Subcarpathian, Lesser Poland, Silesian, Opole, Lower Silesian, Lubusz, West Pomeranian and Pomeranian voivodeships.

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Visibility below 200 metres

According to IMGW’s forecast, visibility in areas affected by dense fog may locally be less than 200 metres. A first-level meteorological warning means that weather conditions may contribute to hazardous phenomena. According to the institute’s assessment, such phenomena may cause material damage and pose a threat to people’s health and lives.

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