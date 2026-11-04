Pritzker projected to win Illinois governor election — The Hill

In Illinois, United States, incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker is projected by Decision Desk HQ to defeat Republican Party candidate Darren Bailey and could secure a third term in office. The Hill reports.

Rematch with Bailey

Pritzker and Bailey competed for the governor's office for the second time. In the 2022 election, Bailey lost to Pritzker by more than 12 percentage points.

Democrat Pritzker faced no opponents in the party's primary election in March. The Hill notes that the incumbent governor was considered the favorite in a state where the Democratic Party holds strong positions.

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Possible presidential ambitions

Over the past several years, Pritzker has been a prominent critic of President Donald Trump. Much of the attention paid to his campaign in recent months has concerned a possible run in the 2028 presidential election.

Pritzker is connected to the Hyatt family hotel empire. As of the end of October, he had spent more than $38 million on the midterm elections. He also supported Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton in the Democratic Party primary for the Senate, where she was ahead of two other contenders for the seat of Senator Dick Durbin, who is leaving office.

In recent polls on potential Democratic candidates in the 2028 presidential election, Pritzker trailed California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris in support. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of running for president.

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