On Wednesday, November 4, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs officially nominated United List leader Andris Kulbergs for the post of prime minister. This was reported by LSM English.

Official nomination

Rinkēvičs wished Kulbergs success and stated that the government must work steadily throughout the full four-year term. In October, shortly after the elections to the 15th Saeima, the president had already announced his intention to task Kulbergs with forming a new government. The United List won those elections.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Government negotiations

The president was able to formally finalize the nomination by decree only after the previous government resigned on November 3. Following the official nomination, Kulbergs will continue negotiations on forming a new government.

Both the president and Kulbergs hope to form a government before Latvia's national holiday, which falls in November.

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