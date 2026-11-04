Yevgen Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district and of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

With 97% of the votes counted, Yevgeny Windman received 59.70% of the vote, while his Republican opponent, Doug A. Ollivant, received 37.75%.

Thus, the Democratic Party representative retained his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Yevgeny Windman was born in Kyiv and is 49 years old. He is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and a lawyer.

In 2018, Windman assumed the position of Deputy Legal Advisor to the U.S. National Security Council. However, in 2020, President Donald Trump fired him.

This is according to election results released by AP News.

The U.S. Democratic Party scored significant victories in the November 3 midterm elections, strengthening its position in both chambers of Congress. The election results dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump amid voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the war with Iran.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the House of Representatives election in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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