Democratic Senator Chris Coons is projected to win reelection to the U.S. Senate from Delaware for a third full term. According to Decision Desk HQ, he is defeating Republican Party candidate Michael Katz.

Coons' opponent

Katz was previously a state legislator from the Democratic Party. In the 2024 Senate election, he ran as an independent candidate, but did not win the seat at that time.

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The Hill reports on the projected result of the race. The publication notes that Coons first became a senator in 2010 after winning a special election.

Political experience

The special election was held for the seat of Democrat Ted Kaufman, who was appointed senator after Joe Biden resigned in 2009 to serve as U.S. vice president. Coons was reelected without significant difficulty in 2014 and 2020. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.

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