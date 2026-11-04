In the United States, the Pentagon announced the delivery of more than 25,000 unmanned systems and counter-drone capabilities to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) following $782 million in investments. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

What the deliveries included

The deliveries included more than 1,300 one-way attack drones, over 100 uncrewed surface and underwater vessels, as well as more than 24,000 counter-unmanned aerial systems.

The counter-drone systems are intended to protect U.S. military personnel from attacks by hostile drones. The deliveries were made through the Direct Reporting Program Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS), while counter-drone operations were supported by Joint Interagency Task Force 401.

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Pentagon's further plans

The Pentagon stated that the initiative reflects a shift toward faster defense procurement and mass production of affordable unmanned systems. According to the department's assessment, this is expected to provide commanders with additional operational capabilities and reduce dependence on expensive conventional weapons.

These efforts are also linked to plans to establish the Autonomous Warfare Command, AUTOWARCOM. This is a proposed four-star combatant command that is expected to become operational by October 1, 2027.

The Pentagon said it will continue deliveries to CENTCOM and expand the deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems for U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region, Europe, and other components of the U.S. Joint Force.

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