In Estonia, artificial intelligence is increasingly performing simple tasks that young professionals traditionally used to begin their careers with. This could make it more difficult to find a first job or internship, as employers are looking for workers with more experience, ERR News reports.

AI takes on basic tasks

Marketer and entrepreneur Gando Sinisalu noted that artificial intelligence is already creating simple texts and visual materials, as well as automating certain marketing processes. According to him, some jobs will disappear, while new professions will emerge at the same time.

In Sinisalu's view, the biggest problem lies in a change to the usual model of entering a profession. Previously, graduates started with basic tasks in junior positions or during internships, gradually gaining experience. Now, AI often performs such tasks faster and more efficiently, so young people may lack opportunities to gain initial experience.

At the same time, he considers young people's ability to learn quickly and their use of artificial intelligence technologies from childhood to be an advantage. In marketing, he believes, demand will grow for editors and curators who can assess AI-generated text or images, improve them, and reject unsuccessful results.

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The value of experienced professionals is increasing

Anne Hiemae, a partner at the consulting company Meta Advisory, said that in public relations, AI has increased the value of experienced communications professionals. Specialists who can analyze businesses, target audiences, clients, and social changes, as well as turn this information into solutions for companies' development, are becoming particularly important.

She noted that workers whose jobs mainly consisted of producing average-quality content will face greater pressure in the labor market. At the same time, communications will remain important, as audiences' attention spans are shrinking and information needs to be presented in understandable formats.

Preparation for changes is advised in advance

Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund CEO Gert Tiivas believes that AI will increasingly affect all workers in office professions. He urged people not to wait for a large-scale wave of layoffs but to start learning now. According to him, employees of IT companies, telecommunications firms, banks, law firms, and the public sector should prepare for the changes.

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