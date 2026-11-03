The American GFS weather forecasting model allows for heavy snowfall in southern and eastern Poland on November 15. According to its calculations, snow cover in mountainous areas of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship could reach 20–30 centimeters in places, and up to 35 centimeters in some locations.

As RMF24 reports, the model forecasts the most intense precipitation for the Lublin, Subcarpathian, Lesser Poland and Świętokrzyskie voivodeships. Snow may also fall in the Silesian and Opole voivodeships, as well as in the south of the Lower Silesian Voivodeship. Rain is possible in some regions.

Precipitation may shift northward

According to GFS calculations, the precipitation zone will gradually move northward during the day, toward Mazovia. By evening, snowfall may cover the central, southern and eastern parts of the country. In some places, snow depth may increase by 1 to 1.5 centimeters per hour.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

By 4:00 a.m. on November 16, snow cover, according to the model’s forecast, may remain across a significant part of southern and eastern Poland. In some areas of the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, its depth may reach 20–21 centimeters.

Challenging conditions already present in the Karkonosze Mountains

Winter conditions in the highest parts of the Karkonosze Mountains have already made travel more difficult for tourists. There are 12 centimeters of snow on Mount Śnieżka, while some sections of the routes are covered with ice. GOPR rescuers urge travelers to bring ice grips, trekking poles, winter footwear and warm clothing.

The perceived temperature on Śnieżka may drop to minus 14–15 degrees Celsius. Strong winds and dense fog further complicate hiking. At the same time, the GFS forecast is one possible scenario, and the weather situation may change before November 15.

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