On November 4, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, is traveling to Washington, D.C., where he is scheduled to meet with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

“I’m heading to Washington. I have important meetings ahead,” the ombudsman noted.

He added that he was on the road and asked Ukrainians: “If you could convey one message to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, what would you say to her?”

Earlier, Lubinets explained his handshakes with the Russian ombudswoman.

As a reminder, Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces ensured a ceasefire in the Kherson region to carry out the humanitarian mission in Oleshky. However, the Russian military took advantage of this lull to fortify their own positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on November 2.

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