Jace Yarbrough projected to win Texas election — The Hill

In Texas, Republican Jace Yarbrough is projected by Decision Desk HQ to win the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the 32nd district, whose boundaries were changed during redistricting last year. He defeated Richardson City Council member and Democrat Dan Barrios, The Hill reports.

Redistricted district

The 32nd congressional district was redrawn to be more favorable to the Republican Party. Yarbrough is set to replace Democrat Julie Johnson, who decided to run in the neighboring 33rd district. In the primary, Johnson lost to former Democratic congressman Colin Allred.

Yarbrough, who works as an attorney, was endorsed by President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In December 2025, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel made two $3,500 contributions to Yarbrough's campaign — separately for the primary and general election. This follows from documents of the U.S. Federal Election Commission.

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The race and the candidate's statements

After the first stage of the Republican primary, Yarbrough received more than 48.9% of the vote. He was to advance to a runoff against businessman Ryan Binkley, but Binkley withdrew his candidacy in March. At the time, Binkley called Yarbrough's campaign disciplined.

At a forum organized by the conservative outlet The Dallas Express in February, Yarbrough called for repealing the 1965 Hart—Celler Act, which ended the practice of immigration quotas based on race. He also claimed that Muslim immigrants allegedly come to the United States to impose Sharia law. Critics, as The Hill notes, condemned such views of the candidate as extremist.

Yarbrough graduated from Stanford University Law School, led its chapter of the Federalist Society, served in the U.S. Air Force and remains an active Air Force reservist.

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