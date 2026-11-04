Proposition 318 expected to pass in Arizona — The Hill

In the US state of Arizona, Proposition 318, which provides for restrictions on transgender people in school sports and access to private spaces, is expected to be approved according to preliminary results. According to The Hill, Decision Desk HQ projected its passage: nearly 58% of voters supported the initiative after 69% of votes were counted.

Rules for sports teams

Proposition 318 requires public and private schools, as well as sports associations, to designate teams as male, female, or coeducational based on biological sex. The initiative states that its purpose is to prevent persons of the male sex from joining female teams; this applies in particular to transgender women competing in accordance with their gender identity.

The document defines sex as a person's biological status as male or female, recorded at birth on the original birth certificate. Currently, rules on the sex-based division of sports teams apply only to public schools and their opponents.

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Private spaces

The initiative also prohibits schools from allowing transgender people to use private spaces, including locker rooms, if they do not correspond to a person's biological sex as defined by the document.

According to an estimate by the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, about 300,000 people aged 13 to 17 in the United States identified as transgender in 2025. Another approximately 400,000 such people were aged 18 to 24.

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