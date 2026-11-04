Michigan state Senator Jeremy Moss won the election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the state's 11th District. He will become Michigan's first openly gay member of Congress, the Jerusalem Post reports.

According to unofficial results, after approximately 77.5% of votes had been counted, 40-year-old Democrat Moss had 59.5% support. His opponent, Republican Troy Mayor Ethan Baker, received 38%. The Associated Press and NBC declared Moss the winner.

Open seat in the district

Moss will represent Michigan's 11th congressional district, which includes communities in Oakland County, including Pontiac, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield Township. He will take the seat being vacated by Democrat Haley Stevens of Birmingham. She unsuccessfully ran for the Democratic Party nomination in the U.S. Senate election.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to the publication, over the past eight years the district has shifted from an area inclined to support the Republican Party into a Democratic stronghold. In the Democratic primary, Moss received 49% of the vote. Attorney Aisha Farooqi received 32%, John Paul Torres 10%, and former Ford Motor Co. engineer Don Ufford 8%. Baker had no opponents in the Republican primary.

Candidates' positions

In Michigan's legislature, Moss was one of the leading advocates for extending the freedom of information law to the governor's office and state legislators. He also said he would not vote for Republican Mike Rogers in the U.S. Senate election because of Rogers' denial of the election results and, in Moss' words, his “obedience” to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The 47-year-old Baker has served as mayor of Troy for six years and previously spent four years on the city council. In his campaign, he emphasized the rising cost of living and finding solutions beyond partisan confrontation.

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