One of the developers of the Novichok nerve agent has died in Russia

Vladimir Uglev, who is considered one of the inventors of the nerve agent “Novichok,” died in Russia at the age of 81.

Uglev died on October 26. He had been living in Anapa for the past few years.

Uglev’s name became widely known in 2018, when the biochemist gave a series of interviews following the poisoning of former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury. Later, in 2020, when Russian politician Alexei Navalny was poisoned with “Novichok,” Uglev also actively commented on the properties of this poison in the media.

The biochemist consulted with The Insider during the preparation of investigations into the use of “Novichok” by Russian intelligence agencies.

Uglev was born in the Russian city of Kirovsk on September 20, 1946. In 1975, he graduated from the Dmitri Mendeleev Moscow Institute of Chemical Technology with a degree in “chemistry and technology of biologically active substances.” From 1975 to 1990, he worked as a senior research fellow at the Volsk branch of the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology), which, among other things, participated in the development of the nerve agent.

Until the official destruction of the chemical weapons, the 33rd Central Research and Testing Institute of the Russian Ministry of Defense, located in the village of Shikhany-2 in the Saratov Region, where Uglev developed the first “Novichok” agents until 1990.

“Novichok” is a family of highly toxic chemical warfare agents with nerve-paralyzing effects. Substances in this group are banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Source: The Insider

The developer of “Novichok” predicts mass poisoning of Russians due to the fire in Tuapse.

In Austria, a former diplomat will stand trial for passing a report containing the “Novichok” formula to a Russian spy.

As a reminder, the cathedral in the English city of Salisbury, which became widely known during the investigation into the “Novichok” assassination attempt, has now been converted into a mass coronavirus vaccination center.

Read us on