In Poland, 30% of survey participants sided with judges elected by the Sejm who took the oath without the president being present. Bogdan Święczkowski, the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, was supported by 21% of respondents, Interia reports, citing a Europion Polska study commissioned by Onet.

Another 25% of respondents did not support either side in the dispute surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. At the same time, 24% of respondents were unable to decide whom they were prepared to support.

Distribution of responses among party voters

Voters of the Civic Coalition were the most unanimous: 72% of them supported the judges elected by the Sejm. Among supporters of The Left, 45% chose this position, while among voters of the Third Way, the figure was 34%.

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Meanwhile, among the electorate of the Law and Justice party, 44% sided with the head of the Constitutional Tribunal. The same position was chosen by 47% of Confederation supporters.

Understanding of the dispute and trust in the tribunal

Voters of the Civic Coalition, at 54%, and The Left, at 51%, most often said they understood the essence of the conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Among Confederation supporters, this figure was 47%; among Law and Justice party supporters, 44%; and among Third Way supporters, 36%.

The highest level of trust in the Constitutional Tribunal was recorded among Confederation voters, at 50%. Among Third Way supporters, 47% trust the institution; among Law and Justice party supporters, 41%; among Civic Coalition supporters, 37%; and among supporters of The Left, 29%.

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