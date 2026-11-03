According to Interia, Warsaw Modlin Airport was closed until further notice after a report of a bomb on board a Boeing 737 MAX operating a flight from London to Warsaw.

Emergency diversion

There were 181 people on board. The aircraft was urgently diverted to Warsaw Modlin Airport due to received information about a threat.

Checking the report

Services, including pyrotechnic teams, are working at the scene. They are to check the report of a possible danger on board the aircraft.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The check is to determine whether the reported threat is confirmed. The outlet did not report its outcome or when the airport will resume operations.

Interia noted that additional information will appear later. The report concerns the emergency diversion of the aircraft, rather than confirmation of the presence of an explosive device.

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