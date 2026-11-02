Polish brigade to defend border with Kaliningrad — RMF24

In Poland, the 4th Warmian-Masurian Territorial Defence Brigade is to be reorganized into the Warmian-Masurian Border Defence Brigade by the end of 2026. The unit will receive new tasks related to defending the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast, an aggressor state.

Four brigades for border regions

As RMF24 reports, Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces are forming a Border Defence Component for operations in border regions. It will include four most forward-positioned brigades: Podlaskie, Warmian-Masurian, Nadbużańska and Przemyśl.

These units will manage the infrastructure of the Eastern Shield program. The Warmian-Masurian Brigade will monitor the direction of Kaliningrad Oblast, a Russian enclave bordering Poland.

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Monitoring and support for border guards

Brigade commander Colonel Cezary Kiszkowiak named monitoring the border area and maintaining readiness for action among the new tasks. In particular, the military personnel must be ready to support Poland’s Border Guard and later take over responsibility for border defence from it.

Kiszkowiak stressed that this concerns defence rather than border protection, so the unit will not replace the Border Guard. According to him, the reorganization is planned to be completed no later than the end of the year, and the brigade is to reach full readiness within the next two years.

Kaliningrad Oblast is located near the Suwałki Corridor, a narrow strip of Polish territory in the area of Suwałki and Augustów that connects Poland with Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

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