In Germany, Education Minister Karin Prien said that people from a migrant milieu may have been involved in riots following largely peaceful Gen Z protests. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius questioned the appropriateness of such wording.

Prien’s statement

As Der Spiegel reports, isolated riots occurred in several cities after the youth demonstrations, which were generally peaceful, had ended. Speaking on Deutschlandfunk, the Christian Democratic Union politician said that violence was committed by left-wing radical groups as well as other people who presumably come from a migrant milieu.

According to Prien, her statement is not intended to fuel prejudice. She said that if those involved in the riots really come from such a milieu, this should cause concern and prompt an analysis of why people have not integrated into society. The minister also stressed the need to improve integration work with migrant youth.

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Pistorius’ reaction

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt had previously expressed a similar assessment. He said that peaceful demonstrations had allegedly been hijacked by violence-ready left-wing groups and “migrant hooligans.”

Pistorius, who represents the Social Democratic Party of Germany, objected to such a generalization. He questioned who exactly should be considered migrant groups, including whether this refers to people who have lived in Germany for three generations and hold German citizenship.

The defense minister added that he does not know whether migrants were responsible for the riots, but does not rule this out. At the same time, he stressed that extremists and criminals were among those involved in the violence, attacking police officers, injuring them, and causing serious property damage. Those whose responsibility is established must be punished, Pistorius said.

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