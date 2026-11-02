Two-thirds of Finns oppose normalizing relations with Russia — YLE News

In Finland, two-thirds of respondents do not support starting the normalization of relations with the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. YLE News reports, citing a survey by the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

What normalization means

For the purposes of the study, normalization meant the possible future restoration of diplomatic, economic and people-to-people ties between Finland and Russia to their previous state. About one in four respondents supports starting such a process.

In all age groups, the majority of respondents opposed the normalization of relations. The Taloustutkimus company conducted the survey at the end of October via an online panel; more than 1,100 people took part. The margin of error is about three percentage points in either direction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The authorities’ position and the closed border

Finland’s leadership stressed that the phone call between President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week does not mean the start of normalizing relations with Moscow.

Finland closed its eastern border with Russia at the end of 2023, accusing Moscow of deliberately directing migrants across the border. It has remained closed ever since.

Read us on