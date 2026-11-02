One of Russia's largest hosting providers, Beget, experienced a service outage

On November 2, a major technical outage occurred in Russia affecting the hosting provider Beget. Due to the issues, numerous websites stopped loading, and users reported that servers and control panels were unavailable.

The first reports of disruptions appeared overnight. Beget customers began complaining that they could not open websites hosted on the company’s servers or access their personal accounts and administration systems.

The issues affected not only websites but also virtual private servers (VPS), email services, and DNS systems. Some users reported connection errors, including a 502 Bad Gateway error.

The company confirmed a large-scale technical incident and announced that recovery efforts had begun. “We’ve experienced a major incident. All resources have been mobilized; we are investigating the causes and doing everything possible to restore stability,” Beget representatives stated.

The company later clarified that the issues affected various levels of its infrastructure. Engineers are working to restore services, particularly directly at the data centers. However, they did not specify an exact timeline for fully resolving the issues.

According to the Russian monitoring service Detector404, Beget received thousands of complaints over the course of the day. Users reported issues in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, and Samara regions.

Among the resources affected by the outage, Russian media have cited the website of the state digital product labeling system “Chestny Znak.” Hundreds of other websites are also reported to be inaccessible.

A disruption in this provider’s service can simultaneously affect a significant number of independent internet resources, as their availability depends on shared server and network infrastructure.

Earlier, Russia reported a cyberattack on the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ app.

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