RSF publishes list of press freedom predators — France 24

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has published a list of press freedom predators. This was reported in a France 24 video interview dedicated to the UN International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

Statement by the RSF head

RSF Director General and Secretary-General Thibaut Bruttin stated that the murder of a journalist jeopardizes everyone’s right to know what is at stake. The headline of the France 24 report says that dictators want to silence journalists.

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France 24 noted that protecting press freedom is linked to the fundamental question of who controls the public’s access to the truth.

Threats to journalists

The conversation addressed the dangers journalists face: lethal violence, imprisonment, political pressure, and increasingly hostile working conditions. France 24 emphasized that the struggle for press freedom has become inseparable from the issue of control over public access to information.

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