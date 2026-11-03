Poland lacks 300 carriages for Intercity trains — RMF24

Poland lacks 300 carriages for Intercity trains, meaning that not all passengers can be provided with seats. Deputy Infrastructure Minister Piotr Malepszak said this on the radio, RMF24 reports.

According to the official, Poland currently has 1,700 carriages for Intercity trains. Malepszak said this number is insufficient to transport all passengers in seated places. He also said that the required 300 carriages have already been purchased and are expected to be delivered within four years.

Connection between Łódź and Warsaw

The issue of the shortage of carriages was discussed in the context of repairs to the A2 motorway between Łódź and Warsaw. Malepszak assured that the rail connection between the cities would be strengthened. According to him, trains on this route already run every hour or every half hour.

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Answering a question about ticket prices, the deputy minister said that Poles’ strong interest in rail travel indicates demand for this mode of transport.

High-speed rail and loan

Malepszak also reported negotiations with Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego regarding a loan of 20 billion zlotys. According to him, this is the amount missing for the implementation of high-speed rail connections from Wrocław and Poznań to Port Polska, a project previously called the Central Communication Port.

In addition, the official said that next year trains will be able to reach speeds of up to 250 km/h on the Central Rail Line. It serves, among other routes, connections from Warsaw to Kraków, Katowice and Wrocław.

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