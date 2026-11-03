Poland is preparing to manufacture Ukrainian "Bogdan" self-propelled artillery systems

The Polish companies PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne have formed a partnership to prepare for the launch of production of the Ukrainian 155-mm “Bogdana” wheeled self-propelled artillery systems. The project involves not only the manufacture of the artillery systems but also the organization of their maintenance and repair.

A memorandum of understanding between PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne was signed on September 11, 2026, during the 34th MSPO International Defense Industry Exhibition. The event took place in the Polish city of Kielce.

One of the key areas of cooperation identified is the involvement of both companies in the production of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled howitzer “Bogdana.”

According to the preliminary division of responsibilities, PK MIL will be responsible for the artillery component of the project. SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne will provide expert support in the development of specialized vehicles, the installation of artillery systems on chassis, and the adaptation of transport platforms to military requirements.

Marek Wazheha, Chairman of the Board of PK MIL, emphasized that the collaboration is viewed as a long-term project.

“From the outset, we have viewed our partnership as a long-term project that will involve not only the production of equipment but also the implementation of solutions for its maintenance, repair, and ongoing operational support directly at the point of use,” said Marek Wazheha.

To increase production volumes, Ukrainian manufacturers have already developed several variants of the “Bogdana,” which can be mounted on various types of wheeled chassis.

The new Polish company plans to specialize in the manufacture of two types of artillery systems:

155-mm “Bogdana” self-propelled howitzers;

“Bogdana-BG” towed artillery systems.

Establishing production of Ukrainian artillery equipment in Poland is expected to increase manufacturing capacity and create conditions for the “Bogdana” to enter the international market.

In particular, potential sales channels include supplying howitzers to Polish customers and other European countries.

Thus, the partnership between PK MIL and SZCZĘŚNIAK Pojazdy Specjalne is set to serve as the foundation for expanding the production of Ukrainian artillery systems outside Ukraine and developing their technical support.

This was reported by “Military.”

Earlier, the Kramatorsk Heavy Machine Tool Plant announced the current cost of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled and towed “Bogdan” howitzer.The Kramatorsk Heavy Machine-Tool Plant has disclosed the current cost of the Ukrainian 155-mm self-propelled and towed “Bogdan” howitzer.

Artillerymen from the 50th Separate Artillery Brigade used the “Bogdan” self-propelled howitzer to destroy a Russian military fuel and lubricants depot that had been set up on the premises of a former farm.

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