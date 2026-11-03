Economic problems, high gas prices, and immigration policy were among the main reasons why Michigan residents turned out to vote in the U.S. midterm elections. Two voters from the town of Macomb, near Detroit, told CNN that they are dissatisfied with the situation in the country and hope for significant changes after the election.

On Election Day, CNN reporters spoke with residents of Macomb, a town north of Detroit, Michigan. Two voters said they decided to go to the polls because they want change in the country and do not support the current direction of the U.S. government.

Arness Rogers, 62, criticized President Donald Trump’s policies. According to him, the economic situation is deteriorating, gas prices remain high, and people have been facing problems in the job market for a long time. “It’s never been this bad,” the man told reporters.

He noted that over the past two years, since Trump has been in office, the country has been losing jobs. Rogers is also concerned about the future of his company, which is part of the so-called “Big Three” of the U.S. auto industry. These are the three largest U.S. automakers: General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis.

According to him, his company’s operations depend on parts supplied from Canada. That’s why the Trump administration’s trade disputes and conflicts with other countries are a source of additional concern for him. “Gas prices are high. The economy is terrible. Over the past two years, since he took office, we’ve been losing jobs. I hope my company can keep operating, since we get parts from Canada. He’s fighting with everyone, and what’s happening in the U.S. right now is just awful. The situation is scary,” Rogers said.

Voters are concerned about inflation, immigration, and the war with Iran

Another Macomb resident, Hayden Mendez, said he is voting for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He also supports other candidates who, in his opinion, can help change the situation in the country.

Mendez cited inflation, immigration, and the war with Iran as the issues most important to him. He believes the U.S. needs serious change, and that newly elected officials should focus on the needs of ordinary Americans. “I just think the situation shouldn’t have gotten to this point at all. But I hope that those who win today will truly care about Americans and make decisions in their best interests, rather than making things even worse,” said Mendez. According to him, voters expect politicians not only to make campaign promises but also to deliver real solutions that will help overcome the country’s internal problems.

Elections Amid Dissatisfaction with the Government’s Policies

Both of CNN’s interviewees spoke of a desire for change, although each focused on different issues. For Rogers, the main issues were the economy, gas prices, jobs, and uncertainty for American businesses. In addition to economic issues, Mendez highlighted immigration policy and the war with Iran.

Their assessments reflect the personal views of the two voters interviewed by journalists and do not, by themselves, represent the views of all Michigan residents. At the same time, these conversations demonstrate that for some Americans, domestic economic issues and the Trump administration’s policies were key factors in their voting decisions, according to CNN.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, and diesel reached $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

Midterm congressional elections have begun in the U.S. Democrats hope to gain control of both chambers—the House of Representatives and the Senate—while Republicans are trying to hold onto their seats. Voting has already begun in several states, but it has not been without problems at polling places, inclement weather, and heightened attention to the security of the electoral process.

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