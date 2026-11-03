Prosecutors in Pavia, Italy, have filed a request to indict Andrea Sempio, a new suspect in the 2007 murder of Chiara Poggi in Garlasco near Pavia. Poggi, who had an education in economics, was the sister of Sempio's friend.

New evidence and the prosecution's version

As ANSA English reports, prosecutors cite among the new evidence a shoe print that allegedly matches Sempio's foot. Experts representing the suspect contest this conclusion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Pavia prosecutors, Sempio may have killed Poggi after she rejected his sexual advance. In the request, the prosecution also cites aggravating circumstances — particular cruelty and base motives. The document states that the victim had at least 12 injuries to her skull and face.

A judge is to make the decision

The prosecution's request will be considered by a preliminary hearing judge. Poggi's former boyfriend, Alberto Stasi, recently received probation and was released after serving more than 10 years of his 16-year prison sentence in the case.

Read us on