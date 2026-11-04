Idaho preliminarily rejects abortion access initiative — The Hill

In the U.S. state of Idaho, voters preliminarily rejected an initiative that would have allowed abortions until fetal viability — approximately up to 23–24 weeks of pregnancy. Fifty-six percent of voters opposed the proposal after more than 95% of ballots had been processed, The Hill reports.

What the initiative provided for

If approved, the initiative would have repealed the restrictions on abortions currently in force in the state. It was intended to establish protections for reproductive rights until the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

After that point, abortion would have been possible in the event of a medical emergency. The proposal also provided for the right to make decisions regarding other aspects of reproductive care, including contraception and infertility treatment.

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Current state rules

Idaho's current legislation provides for criminal liability for doctors who perform abortions, except in narrowly defined cases: to preserve the life of the pregnant woman or in reported cases of rape or incest.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its Roe v. Wade decision in 2022, regulation of abortion access largely shifted to the state level. The Hill notes that reproductive rights initiatives were also put to a vote in Missouri, Nevada and Virginia.

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