Nevada projected to approve abortion rights amendment — The Hill

As The Hill reports, Decision Desk HQ projects that voters in the U.S. state of Nevada have approved an amendment to the state constitution protecting the right to abortion until fetal viability. According to preliminary data, the initiative was receiving 63% support with 70% of votes processed.

Restrictions after fetal viability

The amendment allows state authorities to impose restrictions on abortions after the fetus reaches viability. This usually occurs at around the 24th week of pregnancy. An exception is provided for cases where the procedure is necessary to protect a woman's life or health.

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Repeat vote

These are the second consecutive elections in which Nevada residents have approved this initiative. To amend the state constitution, such measures must be supported in elections held in two different even-numbered years. Two years ago, 64% of voters supported the measure.

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, voters in a number of states supported measures protecting abortion rights. Similar decisions were made in California, Vermont, Ohio and Missouri, while more than a dozen states, mostly in the U.S. South, introduced near-total abortion bans.

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