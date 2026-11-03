UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said during an event on intergenerational justice in The Hague, Netherlands, that the International Criminal Court is facing unprecedented attacks aimed at isolating and paralyzing it. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Sanctions and proceedings

According to Türk, some countries are imposing sanctions against the court, initiating criminal proceedings against its officials, and spreading disinformation about the ICC's work. He said that the aim of such actions is to isolate and paralyze the court.

The High Commissioner also criticized certain states parties to the Rome Statute. According to him, in some cases they fail to fulfill their obligations to execute arrest warrants and cooperate with the ICC.

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Defending international justice

Türk said that attacks on the ICC are attacks on justice and the rule of law. In his view, measures against the court are aimed at undermining its impartiality, independence, and integrity and are part of broader resistance to the protection of human rights worldwide.

He stressed the need to apply international law consistently, without setting different standards for allies and adversaries. Türk called on those with influence to defend the court and warned that weakening institutions of international justice would leave future generations with fewer mechanisms to protect them from abuses of power.

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