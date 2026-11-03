Merz promised Ukraine additional aid for air defense and the energy sector ahead of winter

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on November 3, announced Germany’s intention to continue its unwavering support for Ukraine, with a focus on strengthening air defense and rebuilding the energy sector.

The German side has already begun implementing relevant programs and plans to provide an additional winter aid package by the end of 2026.

In addition to government measures, Friedrich Merz noted the willingness of German businesses to join in supporting Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral economic cooperation. Specific steps and projects for cooperation on the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure are scheduled to be discussed on November 20 during the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

Source: Ukrinform.

Germany is currently discussing with a number of countries the possibility of additional deliveries of air defense systems to Ukraine. Also, in mid-November, Berlin will host another meeting of the “coalition of the willing,” during which partners will discuss further support for Kyiv.

On November 3, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The Ukrainian leader’s visit was officially confirmed by the German government.

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