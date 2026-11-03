In Poland, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Jacek Łukasik, head of the Police Solidarity trade union. On Tuesday, he was urgently summoned to the Provincial Police Headquarters in Krakow, where proceedings were initiated after a two-hour meeting, Interia reports.

Letter and social media posts

According to the outlet, the proceedings concern Łukasik’s letter to the chief commander of police, General Marek Boroń, as well as the trade union leader’s activity on social media. In the letter, he demanded an explanation of the situation in which the police found themselves after the events near the Constitutional Tribunal.

Łukasik noted that many of the police officers assigned to duty in Warsaw were young law enforcement officers undergoing professional adaptation after completing the basic course. According to him, they do not have sufficient experience to secure such events.

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Doubts over police actions

The head of Police Solidarity also wrote that police officers from various garrisons had expressed legal doubts about the actions of law enforcement officers on the premises of the Constitutional Tribunal. As confirmation of these doubts, the letter mentioned reports that Polish parliamentarians were denied entry to the tribunal’s premises, as well as a situation in which the president of Poland was forced to pass through a police cordon.

According to Łukasik, the trade union received questions from the families of police officers concerned about the health and lives of their loved ones. He also stated that the situation had significantly affected the morale of law enforcement officers, who do not want to become part of political confrontations.

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