Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, following a meeting of Poland’s National Security Council, proposed that President Karol Nawrocki hold a face-to-face meeting this week. According to the head of government, it could be devoted to finding a way to reduce tensions in the dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal for a long time.

The prime minister’s proposal

As Interia reports, Tusk said that participants in the meeting had made efforts to ensure it would help ease misunderstandings and emotions. He stressed that the goal was not the triumph of one side or the humiliation of an opponent.

The prime minister also described Nawrocki’s speech before the start of the meeting as confrontational. According to Tusk, the president addressed many unpleasant words to him.

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The president’s statements

The National Security Council meeting began on Tuesday after 15:00 at the Presidential Palace. Among those taking part were Nawrocki, Tusk, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty, the heads of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, military commanders, as well as leaders of parliamentary clubs and groups.

During the part of the meeting open to the media, Nawrocki spoke about the dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal. The president said that Tusk bears responsibility for the situation and called the government’s actions regarding the tribunal illegal. Nawrocki also stated that there is a serious constitutional crisis in Poland.

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