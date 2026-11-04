Kathy Hochul reelected governor of New York — Anadolu Agency

New York Governor Kathy Hochul won the election on Tuesday, defeating Republican Party candidate Bruce Blakeman. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing the Associated Press.

Second full term

Hochul took over the state in 2021 after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment. In 2022, she was elected to a full term for the first time, narrowly defeating Republican Lee Zeldin.

During the current campaign, Hochul emphasized her confrontation with the administration of President Donald Trump. She also criticized Blakeman's support for the president and promised to ease the cost-of-living burden and increase investment in education.

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Criticism from her opponent

Blakeman, who heads Nassau County, called Hochul out of touch with the needs of state residents. He claimed that her policies had made New York less safe and affordable to live in, and also criticized the congestion pricing program in Manhattan and her ties to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Blakeman was endorsed by President Trump. In August, during an event on Long Island, he called Hochul a “nightmare on crime,” and in October he attended the Republican's campaign event in Syracuse.

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