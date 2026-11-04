Byron Donalds wins Florida governor election — The Guardian

Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in the election for governor of Florida in the United States and will become the state's first Black governor. He will replace Ron DeSantis, who will leave office in January due to term limits. The Guardian reports.

Support from Trump and DeSantis

In the final days of the campaign, Donalds was supported by US President Donald Trump: they appeared together twice at rallies in Fort Myers and Daytona Beach. Donalds also emphasized support from DeSantis and called his campaign a continuation of the successful era of his governorship.

Both parties considered the election important after eight years of DeSantis leading the state. Former President Bill Clinton campaigned in support of Jolly and also spoke at a fundraising event for his campaign that raised $3 million. Barack Obama endorsed Jolly's candidacy.

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Cost of living and the work of lawmakers

Jolly built his campaign around Florida's high cost of living, including rising housing and property insurance costs. Nearly 70% of respondents in a September poll named economic pressure and housing affordability as the main problems.

The new governor will lead a state where economic growth and population increases have contributed to rising costs and forced many people to leave. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Florida legislature, although the leaders of the state House of Representatives and Senate said they intended to act more independently.

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