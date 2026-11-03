In Russia, IT professionals are being lured into the war against Ukraine under the guise of remote work opportunities

Recruiters working for the Russian Ministry of Defense have begun recruiting citizens to fight in the war against Ukraine under the guise of job openings for IT professionals. Job postings for “software developers,” “IT specialists,” and “digital systems specialists” have appeared on the remote job search site FL.ru, offering candidates the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military.

One of the ads states: “We are considering IT specialists and candidates with technical experience to work in the ‘Rubicon’ unit. We are looking for specialists who have worked with software, networks, electronics, communications, and technical systems.”

The positions are intended for candidates aged 18 to 35. Applicants are required to have “proficiency with computers,” as well as technical skills and an interest in technology.

At the same time, none of the job postings explicitly mention the war against Ukraine or the so-called “special military operation.” However, all job openings include financial incentives typical of Russian contract soldiers:

a one-time payment of up to 2 million rubles;

salary—starting at 300,000 rubles;

debt forgiveness—up to 10 million rubles;

the opportunity to receive a 10-sotka plot of land.

The ad was published in early October from the “Dobrovolets-Center” account, which recruits Russians for the war.

A journalist from “Versta” used the feedback form on the center’s website to ask how safe the job as an IT specialist is and how close one would have to be to the front lines.

The response was an automated message: “Contract service requires being stationed in the area of operations; remote work is not possible.”

Thus, despite the wording of the job postings—which give the impression of ordinary technical work—this actually involves contract service in a Russian military unit.

Previously, Russian recruiters have used other methods to recruit people into the army under the guise of civilian employment.

In particular, citizens were offered jobs as security guards at Wildberries and Ozon warehouses, work in Belarus and China, positions as drivers for transporting humanitarian cargo, as well as service as “peacekeepers.”

The emergence of such advertisements is linked to a slowdown in the recruitment of contract soldiers into the Russian army.

According to estimates by Janis Klug, an expert at the German Institute for International Security Affairs, 234,000 Russians signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense between January and August. This is 10% less than during the same period last year.

In August, the decline reached 20%, despite the fact that the average one-time payment in Russian regions rose to a record high of nearly 1.8 million rubles.

Previously, a source familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that the Kremlin had set a target of recruiting 409,000 contract soldiers into the Russian army by 2026.

The publication “Versтка” drew attention to these job openings.

As a reminder, following reports of a possible new wave of mobilization, Russians began actively searching for real estate abroad. Thailand has become one of the most popular destinations. Between January and August 2026, Russian citizens purchased 1,050 properties there for a total of $123.5 million, or 10.4 billion rubles. The number of transactions was 38% higher than during the same period last year.

Russia may be preparing a new wave of mobilization involving 300,000 people, according to Macron.

The German Foreign Minister spoke of a new level of aggression by Russia in Europe.

Earlier, a Starlink ground station in Poland caught fire under suspicious circumstances.

A Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace.

Also, two airports in Poland were closed again due to a Russian attack.

Read us on