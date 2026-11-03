US President Donald Trump said that Washington will stop providing Israel with military aid after the end of 2026. On Tuesday, during the Fox and Friends program on Fox News, he said that the United States would no longer pay Israel at the end of the year. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Statement on the agreement

According to Trump, he reached the relevant agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months ago. The US president said that US aid to Israel amounts to $4 billion per year and stated that Israel no longer needs these funds.

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“We have already agreed that by the end of this year, we will not pay Israel. Now we will help Israel if it needs it,” Trump said.

US president’s position

Trump also said that some Democrats and left-wing politicians had used the issue of US funding for Israel as an argument to criticize Republicans. The Jerusalem Post did not provide details of the agreement with Netanyahu or the mechanism for possible further assistance to Israel.

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