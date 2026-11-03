In the United States, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that the war in Iran has become a serious burden for Republican Party candidates in the midterm elections. He said this on Monday evening on SiriusXM in a conversation with sports and political commentator Stephen A. Smith, The Hill reports.

Fuel prices

According to DeSantis, the conflict has caused gasoline prices to rise, which is felt particularly strongly by people in working-class occupations. He urged Republicans not to ignore the war’s impact on prices, because, in his view, voters will not believe politicians who deny the increase in costs that is obvious to them.

On Tuesday, the average gasoline price in the United States reached $4.11 per gallon, a record figure for Election Day. The Hill links the high prices primarily to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an important route for global oil transportation. The outlet notes that President Donald Trump’s administration is considering the issue of the strait in negotiations on ending the war; oil supply volumes have increased compared with the start of hostilities, but prices remain high.

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Risks for the party

DeSantis also said that Trump went into the 2024 election with a promise not to start new wars. In his view, because of the protracted war in Iran, some Republican Party supporters have “distanced themselves” from politics. He added that continuing the war until the end of Trump’s presidential term could make the next election cycle in 2028 more difficult for Republicans.

Answering a question about possible changes in the party’s policy in the event of an election defeat, DeSantis named artificial intelligence, data centers and major technology companies. He said Republicans should focus more on the interests of small businesses and working people.

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