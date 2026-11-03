In Poland, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek said he had submitted a sixth motion to the Constitutional Tribunal to lift the immunity of Bogdan Święczkowski. According to the minister, the new request concerns the purchase of the Hermes spyware system during the period when Święczkowski served as National Prosecutor.

Minister’s statement

As Interia reports, Żurek disclosed information about the request in a post on platform X. In it, he clarified that this was the sixth motion to lift Święczkowski’s immunity.

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Previous requests

The minister also said that he had attached the new motion to five requests submitted on Friday. The statement does not specify what issues the previous five motions concerned.

Żurek provided no further details about the purchase of the Hermes system or the content of the new request. Interia also does not report on the Constitutional Tribunal’s further consideration of the motion.

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