Warsaw-Modlin Airport in Poland resumed operations around noon on Tuesday after a report of a possible bomb forced a passenger plane from London to make an unscheduled landing there. Polish airline LOT confirmed that the aircraft that landed in Modlin was operating its flight.

As CBC World reports, after flights resumed, the aircraft involved in the report continued to be inspected by the relevant services. Passengers and crew members were in the arrivals hall awaiting further decisions.

Inspection of flight from Copenhagen

Later that same day, a report of a possible bomb was received concerning an SAS flight from Copenhagen to Warsaw. The aircraft landed at Warsaw Chopin Airport, where it had already been inspected. An airport representative said it had continued operating.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

SAS said that the aircraft arrived safely in Warsaw and passengers had disembarked. Polish authorities said the threat report concerning that flight was not confirmed. It has not yet been established whether the two reports were connected.

Similar reports in Sofia and Budapest

Separately, on Tuesday, an aircraft flying from Israel landed at Sofia Airport after a bomb threat was received by email. According to the Bulgarian news agency BTA, counterterrorism units were inspecting the aircraft for explosive devices.

The previous day, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest because of a similar report, Hungary's defence minister said on Facebook.

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